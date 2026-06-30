Sachin Ahir's Strategic Shift: A New Chapter with Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena
Sachin Ahir transitions from Shiv Sena (UBT) to the Eknath Shinde-led faction, emphasizing his dedication to uniting all societal sections. Nominated for Deputy Chairperson of the Maharashtra Legislative Council, Ahir's move marks significant political shifts within Maharashtra's Shiv Sena landscape, adding challenges for Uddhav Thackeray's faction.
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Sachin Ahir, formerly of Shiv Sena (UBT), has pledged his commitment to his new role within the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. On Tuesday, Ahir announced his intent to dutifully fulfill assignments given by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, underlining his mission to serve diverse societal groups.
Announcing his candidacy for Deputy Chairperson of the Maharashtra Legislative Council, Ahir stated, "I will honestly shoulder the responsibility given to me by Eknath Shinde," aiming to harmonize disparate societal sections. Accompanied by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Shinde, Ahir formalized his nomination.
Sanjay Shirsat, a Maharashtra Minister, framed Ahir's nomination as a pivotal political event, critiquing the Uddhav Thackeray-run Shiv Sena (UBT). This move trails the recent alignment of six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs with the Shinde-led faction, intensifying the political dynamics post the 2022 party split.
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