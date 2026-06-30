Supreme Court Blocks Trump’s Citizenship Order, Upholds Transgender Sports Bans

The Us Supreme Court Handed President Donald Trump A Stinging Defeat On Tuesday By Rejecting His Move To Restrict Birthright Citizenship On The Final Day Of Its Momentous Term

The United States Supreme Court delivered a significant blow to former President Donald Trump, rejecting his initiative to impose restrictions on birthright citizenship. The decision came on the concluding day of a term marked by monumental verdicts, including crucial setbacks and triumphs for Trump.

With a decisive 6-3 ruling, spearheaded by Chief Justice John Roberts, the court declared that Trump's stance contravened the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which secures citizenship for nearly all individuals born on American soil. The ruling highlights critical debates on immigration and citizenship within the nation's judiciary.

In another landmark ruling, the court made a unanimous 9-0 decision affirming state laws barring transgender students from participating in female sports teams, drawing attention to ongoing cultural and legislative battles over gender identity and rights. These verdicts underscore the judicial body's pivotal role in shaping American policy under its conservative majority.