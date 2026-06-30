U.S. Lawmakers Probe Drugmakers' China Ties Over National Security Concerns

U.S. lawmakers have initiated national security investigations into drugmakers Merck and AbbVie's clinical trials in China. Concerns were raised about potential risks of American biotechnology being compromised at military-affiliated sites. The investigations reflect broader apprehensions regarding China's burgeoning role in the global biotech industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A Bipartisan Group Of Us Lawmakers Has Opened National Security Investigations Into Whether Five Drugmakers Including Merck And Abbvie Have Been Involved In Clinical Trials Conducted In China That Helped Fuel The Communist Countrys Military Capability In The Letters To Merck And Abbvie Dated Monday And First Reported By Reuters On Tuesday | Updated: 30-06-2026 19:38 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 19:38 IST
U.S. Lawmakers Probe Drugmakers' China Ties Over National Security Concerns
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In a significant move, U.S. lawmakers have launched national security probes into five leading drugmakers, including Merck and AbbVie, over potential ties to China’s military capabilities through clinical trials. Initiated by a bipartisan group, these investigations focus on trials in specific contentious regions like Xinjiang.

Merck and AbbVie have been asked to provide detailed information on due diligence and data protection practices by July 17. The scrutiny is part of mounting concerns over China’s expanding foothold in global biotech, as detailed by a recent National Security Commission report.

The issue branches into broader political territory, with allegations addressing ethical oversights and the swift pace of trials in China. The probes coincide with moves to ensure U.S. intellectual property isn’t compromised, amid debates around China’s rapid growth in biotech and pharmaceutical project execution.

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