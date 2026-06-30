Heatwave Warfare: Tanks and Troops Battle Searing Temps in Ukraine

A record-breaking heatwave in Europe has reached Ukraine, severely affecting soldiers in Soviet-era tanks without air conditioning. These blistering conditions have also strained power systems and healthcare across the region. Despite the heat, Ukrainian forces remain determined to repel Russian troops.

Devdiscourse News Desk | As A Recordbreaking Heatwave Swept Across Much Of Europe And Spilled Into Ukraine | Updated: 30-06-2026 20:01 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 20:01 IST
Heatwave Warfare: Tanks and Troops Battle Searing Temps in Ukraine
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As Europe battles an unprecedented heatwave, Ukraine's frontlines are feeling its intense impact. Soldiers inside Soviet-era tanks endure scorching temperatures, highlighting the challenges brought by the heat.

Chief Sergeant Sympatiaha of the 65th Separate Mechanized Brigade describes how brutal conditions intensify without the air conditioning present in Western equipment like Abrams and Leopard tanks. These tanks become heat traps under the blazing sun.

The heat is pushing power systems and healthcare across Europe to their limits while Ukrainian forces continue their mission to halt Russian advancements. Rising temperatures forecast a rise in power cuts as air conditioning demand soars.

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