Jitan Ram Manjhi Reviews MSME Growth Initiatives in Ladakh

Union MSME Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi reviewed the implementation of key Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) schemes in Ladakh during a two-day visit to Leh, where he met government officials, entrepreneurs, bankers, and industry representatives to assess the progress of programmes supporting local businesses and employment.

The review meeting brought together officials from the Ministry of MSME, the Ladakh Administration, the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), District Industries Centre, MSME Development and Facilitation Office, banks, and MSME associations.

During the meeting, the Industries and Commerce Department presented an overview of Ladakh's MSME ecosystem and highlighted the progress made under various government schemes. Stakeholders also discussed issues related to credit availability, subsidies, market access, and implementation challenges, with officials responding to concerns raised by entrepreneurs.

Focus on sustainable development and entrepreneurship

Addressing the gathering, Manjhi said the MSME sector plays a vital role in generating employment and driving inclusive economic growth. He noted that small businesses generally have a lower carbon footprint, making them well suited to environmentally sensitive regions such as Ladakh.

The Minister also stressed the importance of increasing awareness about the Udyam Registration Portal, saying it has simplified business registration and can help more aspiring entrepreneurs, particularly those from disadvantaged communities, access government support and improve their livelihoods.

He assured participants that the issues highlighted during the interaction would be addressed promptly and reaffirmed the Ministry's commitment to strengthening the MSME sector across Ladakh.

Minister visits artisan centres and local enterprises

As part of his visit, Manjhi toured the KVIC Centre for Rural Enterprise Acceleration through Technology (CREATE) at Handloom Bhawan in Leh. He observed the production of Pashmina wool yarn and praised the centre for combining modern technology with traditional craftsmanship to create employment opportunities and strengthen the rural economy.

The Minister also visited several enterprises supported under the Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), including Pure Ladakh, Nilza Bakery, and Ladakh Tissue. During interactions with entrepreneurs, he appreciated their innovation and highlighted the programme's contribution to promoting self-employment and local enterprise.

He later visited the Self-Employed Women's Association (SEWA) Skill Training Centre, where women are receiving free skill development training with technical support from the Mahatma Gandhi Institute for Rural Industrialization (MGIRI). Manjhi interacted with trainees and said such initiatives are helping women develop modern skills, expand livelihood opportunities, and participate more actively in technology-driven industries.