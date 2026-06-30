Jayant Chaudhary Launches IndiaSkills Competition 2026–27 for Young Talent

The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship has launched the IndiaSkills Competition 2026–27, inviting young people from across the country to compete in India's flagship skill competition and earn the chance to represent the nation at international events, including the WorldSkills Competition.

The competition was launched by Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Minister of State for Education, Jayant Chaudhary. Organised by the Ministry with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) as its implementation and knowledge partner, the programme will identify talented youth across 63 industry-relevant skill categories. Registrations are now open through the Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH), providing a digital platform for participants from every part of the country to apply.

Multi-stage competition to identify India's best skilled professionals

The competition will follow a structured selection process beginning at the district level before progressing through state and regional rounds to the national finals. Winners at the national level will receive advanced training and assessment before representing India in global competitions such as WorldSkills.

Addressing the launch, Jayant Chaudhary said IndiaSkills has become much more than a competition, serving as a platform that transforms talent into opportunity while preparing young people for careers in a rapidly changing global economy. He said India's growing strength will depend on equipping its youth with internationally benchmarked skills, confidence, and practical expertise, adding that the competition encourages young Indians to demonstrate their abilities and contribute to the country's ambition of becoming a global skills leader.

The 2026–27 edition will continue to feature the same 63 skill categories as the previous cycle, covering sectors such as advanced manufacturing, construction, engineering, hospitality, transportation, digital technologies, creative industries, and other emerging fields.

India's global skills performance continues to improve

Since its launch in 2016, IndiaSkills has expanded rapidly. Participation has grown from around 5,000 competitors across 20 skills during its first edition to more than 3.5 lakh registrations covering 63 skills in the recently concluded IndiaSkills Competition 2025–26, with participants from all 36 States and Union Territories.

The competition has also become India's primary pathway for selecting participants for international skills contests. At the WorldSkills Competition 2024 in Lyon, France, India achieved its best-ever performance by finishing 13th globally, winning 4 Bronze Medals and 12 Medallions for Excellence. The country's performance improved further with an 8th-place finish at the WorldSkills Asia Competition 2025, followed by 3 Gold, 1 Silver, and 1 Bronze medal at the Global Skills Challenge 2026 in Australia.

The Ministry has urged States and Union Territories to encourage participation through schools, Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), polytechnics, engineering colleges, universities, skill development centres, and industry partners to identify talented youth from across the country.