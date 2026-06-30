High Court Showdown: Assault-Style Rifle Restrictions Under Scrutiny

The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to review state restrictions on assault-style rifles, which are linked to mass shootings. The case challenges bans in Illinois and Connecticut that lower courts upheld, arguing they violate the Second Amendment. The decision may expand Second Amendment rights further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Us Supreme Court Agreed On Tuesday To Hear A Challenge To The Legality Of State Restrictions On Assaultstyle Rifles | Updated: 30-06-2026 21:42 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 21:42 IST
High Court Showdown: Assault-Style Rifle Restrictions Under Scrutiny
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The U.S. Supreme Court announced on Tuesday that it will consider a legal challenge to state-level restrictions on assault-style rifles. This presents an opportunity for the justices to potentially broaden gun rights in a case involving firearms commonly linked to mass shootings.

The court agreed to take up two appeals following lower court decisions that upheld bans on semi-automatic rifles, such as the AR-15, in Cook County, Illinois, and Connecticut. Both lower courts dismissed arguments that these measures infringe upon the Second Amendment right to "keep and bear arms." The Supreme Court is set to deliberate on this matter in its upcoming term, starting in October.

Amidst a nation deeply divided over firearms violence, including widespread mass shootings, the conservative-majority Supreme Court has previously expanded Second Amendment rights in landmark decisions from 2008, 2010, and 2022. Recently, the court struck down a Hawaii law on carrying handguns and limited a federal law affecting gun rights for marijuana users.

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