The Un Human Rights Council On Tuesday Decided To Hold An Urgent Debate On The Situation In Sudans Alobeid Later This Week

The United Nations Human Rights Council decided on Tuesday to hold an urgent debate addressing the escalating situation in Sudan's al-Obeid. The decision comes amid concerns voiced by Britain's envoy about potential large-scale atrocities due to growing paramilitary presence.

Reports indicate that Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and their allies are amplifying their presence around al-Obeid, potentially leading to widespread violence. Britain's Human Rights Ambassador, Eleanor Sanders, highlighted the dire 'siege-like conditions' affecting thousands of civilians, cutting their access to humanitarian aid amidst escalating drone strikes.

The council's decision was supported by Germany, Ireland, Norway, and the Netherlands. Although possessing no legal power, the council can vote to initiate investigations possibly contributing to war crimes cases. The debate is scheduled for July 3, despite the absence of Sudan's delegation response on Tuesday.