Urgent U.N. Council Debate on Escalating Sudan Conflict

An urgent U.N. Human Rights Council debate has been requested concerning escalating tensions in Sudan's al-Obeid. The debate, likely occurring on Friday, follows reports of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces amassing in the region, potentially intensifying existing conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Un Human Rights Council Has Received A Request For An Urgent Debate On The Situation In Sudans Alobeid | Updated: 30-06-2026 14:14 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 14:14 IST
Urgent U.N. Council Debate on Escalating Sudan Conflict
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The U.N. Human Rights Council has received a request for an emergency debate regarding the escalating situation in Sudan's al-Obeid, as confirmed by a council spokesperson on Tuesday.

Pascal Sim, speaking at a Geneva press briefing, stated that the debate is expected to happen on Friday.

This request, backed by countries like Britain and Germany, comes amid reports of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces gathering at al-Obeid, which may escalate the ongoing conflict.

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