Urgent U.N. Council Debate on Escalating Sudan Conflict
An urgent U.N. Human Rights Council debate has been requested concerning escalating tensions in Sudan's al-Obeid. The debate, likely occurring on Friday, follows reports of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces amassing in the region, potentially intensifying existing conflicts.
The U.N. Human Rights Council has received a request for an emergency debate regarding the escalating situation in Sudan's al-Obeid, as confirmed by a council spokesperson on Tuesday.
Pascal Sim, speaking at a Geneva press briefing, stated that the debate is expected to happen on Friday.
This request, backed by countries like Britain and Germany, comes amid reports of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces gathering at al-Obeid, which may escalate the ongoing conflict.