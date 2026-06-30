Urgent U.N. Council Debate on Escalating Sudan Conflict

The Un Human Rights Council Has Received A Request For An Urgent Debate On The Situation In Sudans Alobeid

The U.N. Human Rights Council has received a request for an emergency debate regarding the escalating situation in Sudan's al-Obeid, as confirmed by a council spokesperson on Tuesday.

Pascal Sim, speaking at a Geneva press briefing, stated that the debate is expected to happen on Friday.

This request, backed by countries like Britain and Germany, comes amid reports of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces gathering at al-Obeid, which may escalate the ongoing conflict.