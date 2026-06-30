Courtroom Clash: Meta Faces Legal Heat Over Alleged Child Harm

A Federal Judge Rejected Meta Platforms Bid To Dismiss A Lawsuit By Us State Attorneys General Accusing It Of Designing Facebook And Instagram To Addict Children And Knowingly Concealing The Harm From The Public In A Decision Late Monday

A federal judge has denied Meta Platforms' motion to dismiss a lawsuit brought by 29 U.S. state attorneys general, accusing the company of designing Facebook and Instagram to addict children and concealing associated harms. The case highlights concerns over children’s online safety and alleged addictive technologies.

Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers ruled that Meta violated the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act by neglecting parental consent requirements. Meta defended its practices, arguing that social media addiction is not a recognized psychiatric condition, challenging the lawsuit's basis.

The judge identified factual disputes regarding Meta's alleged design intentions, indicating a trial slated for August. Meta faces intensified scrutiny amid growing debates over social media's impact on youth mental health.