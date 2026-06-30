Meta Faces Legal Challenge Over Alleged Child Online Safety Violations

A U.S. federal judge has rejected Meta Platforms' attempt to dismiss a lawsuit by state attorneys general. The suit accuses Meta of making Facebook and Instagram addictive for children and concealing related harms, with violations of the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act cited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A Federal Judge Rejected Meta Platforms Bid To Dismiss A Lawsuit By Dozens Of Us State Attorneys General Accusing It Of Designing Facebook And Instagram To Be Addictive To Children And Knowingly Concealing The Harm From The Public In A Decision Late On Monday Night | Updated: 30-06-2026 18:27 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 18:27 IST
Meta Faces Legal Challenge Over Alleged Child Online Safety Violations
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A federal judge has ruled against Meta Platforms' effort to dismiss a significant lawsuit filed by numerous U.S. state attorneys general. The suit accuses the company of intentionally designing Facebook and Instagram to be addictive for children and concealing the resultant harms from the public.

In a late-night decision, U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers in Oakland, California, denied Meta's motion to dismiss claims focusing on issues of deception, unfairness, and violations of federal law, specifically the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act.

Judge Gonzalez Rogers also confirmed that Meta failed to comply with the Act's requirements for notice and parental consent, delivering a partial legal victory to the plaintiff states. As of now, Meta has not issued a comment in response to the ruling.

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