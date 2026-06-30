Meta Revolutionizes Brain-Text Decoding with Brain2Qwerty v2

Meta introduces Brain2Qwerty v2, a groundbreaking AI system that translates brain activity into text without surgery, advancing brain-computer interfaces. Developed through extensive training, this non-invasive technology offers new hope for communication-impaired individuals by bridging the gap with high accuracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-06-2026 09:57 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 09:57 IST
Meta Revolutionizes Brain-Text Decoding with Brain2Qwerty v2
Meta logo (Photo/@Meta) . Image Credit: ANI

Meta has announced Brain2Qwerty v2, a cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) innovation that decodes brain signals into text without surgical implants. The technology represents a major advancement in brain-computer interface research, offering real-time sentence decoding capabilities from non-invasive brain recordings.

Meta claims that Brain2Qwerty v2 approaches the accuracy levels previously achievable only through invasive brain surgery. By employing non-invasive techniques, the system can help millions with communication barriers due to brain lesions and other conditions. Unlike stereotactic electroencephalography and electrocorticography, which require implants, Brain2Qwerty relies on external recordings.

The system's development involved training on vast linguistic data from nine participants, showcasing a significant leap in accuracy by utilizing large language models fine-tuned on neural data. Meta reported a word accuracy of 61%, with individual performance reaching up to 78%. This innovation is part of Meta's Digital Brain Project, aimed at enhancing neuroscience research and treatment.

TRENDING

1
Global Air Cargo Demand Climbs 6% Despite Regional Challenges

Global Air Cargo Demand Climbs 6% Despite Regional Challenges

Global
2
WHO Warns Air Pollution Gap Remains Wide Across the World

WHO Warns Air Pollution Gap Remains Wide Across the World

Global
3
Tensions Ease as U.S. and Iran Agree to Renew Talks Over the Strait of Hormuz

Tensions Ease as U.S. and Iran Agree to Renew Talks Over the Strait of Hormu...

Global
4
Tech Battles, Tragic Falls, and Tactical Shifts: Financial Times' Top Stories

Tech Battles, Tragic Falls, and Tactical Shifts: Financial Times' Top Storie...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Prosperity Without Inclusion Is a Mirage: Why the SDGs Must Move Together

Machines in the Field, Fewer Hands at Work: South Africa’s 4IR Farm Dilemma

AI in Healthcare Delivers Real Results, but WHO Says Better Policies Will Decide Its Global Success

Why the Next Global Crisis Could Begin Online Unless Digital Regulation Catches Up, OECD Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026