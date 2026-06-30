Meta Revolutionizes Brain-Text Decoding with Brain2Qwerty v2

Meta has announced Brain2Qwerty v2, a cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) innovation that decodes brain signals into text without surgical implants. The technology represents a major advancement in brain-computer interface research, offering real-time sentence decoding capabilities from non-invasive brain recordings.

Meta claims that Brain2Qwerty v2 approaches the accuracy levels previously achievable only through invasive brain surgery. By employing non-invasive techniques, the system can help millions with communication barriers due to brain lesions and other conditions. Unlike stereotactic electroencephalography and electrocorticography, which require implants, Brain2Qwerty relies on external recordings.

The system's development involved training on vast linguistic data from nine participants, showcasing a significant leap in accuracy by utilizing large language models fine-tuned on neural data. Meta reported a word accuracy of 61%, with individual performance reaching up to 78%. This innovation is part of Meta's Digital Brain Project, aimed at enhancing neuroscience research and treatment.