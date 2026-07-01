Urgent Call to Close Funding Gap as UNRWA Faces Breaking Point
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has highlighted a critical $100 million funding shortfall for UNRWA, warning of severe impacts on its operations throughout Palestinian territories. This comes amid accusations linking UNRWA staff to a Hamas attack and funding pauses, significantly hindering the agency's capacity to fulfill its humanitarian mandate.
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for international support on Tuesday to address a $100 million budget gap for the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA. He stressed that recent financial cutbacks have brought UNRWA close to collapse amid operational challenges.
Guterres addressed an ad hoc General Assembly meeting on voluntary contributions, emphasizing that UNRWA's ability to provide services like healthcare and education remains threatened by funding gaps. The U.S., a major donor, halted contributions after allegations tied UNRWA staff to an attack by Hamas, though most donors resumed after inquiries.
UNRWA has already reduced service capacities by 20%, affecting operations in Gaza, the West Bank, and neighboring countries. The looming financial crisis threatens to further undermine efforts to stabilize the region, Guterres warned, urging countries to renew financial commitments.