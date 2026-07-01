South Korea's AI Chip Investment Surge: A Gamble on the Future

Samsung Electronics And Sk Hynix Are Making One Of The Biggest Bets Yet On The Artificial Intelligence Boom With Investments Worth Hundreds Of Billions Of Dollars

Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix have embarked on a historic investment initiative, allocating hundreds of billions to capitalize on the artificial intelligence boom. This aggressive strategy reflects their commitment to doubling South Korea's memory chip output over the next five years, a move praised by President Lee Jae Myung.

In collaboration with the government, both firms plan to expedite the construction of new semiconductor facilities, aiming to meet escalating global demand. Their collective investment of 3,200 trillion won marks a significant boost to the country's semiconductor sector, promising a new chip cluster in the southwest.

However, experts caution against overexpansion, noting that the unpredictable future of AI demand poses risks of oversupply. Professor Lee Jong-ho of Seoul National University emphasized the strategic importance of these investments while advocating measured decision-making as the industry evolves.