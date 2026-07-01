British Hopes Falter at Wimbledon Amidst Mixed Fortunes

Britains Chastening Start To Wimbledon Continued On Tuesday With Katie Boulter Crumbling To Defeat Against Teenaged Italian Grand Slam Debutant Tyra Caterina Grant But There Was Finally Some Home Cheer As Four Players Survived To Round Two Nineteen British Players Started In The First Round After The Injury Withdrawals Of Emma Raducanu And Jack Draper But Lost On Monday And Another Five Perished On Tuesday With Thseeded Raducanu Pulling Out With A Stress Fracture

Britain's challenging beginning at Wimbledon continued as Katie Boulter succumbed to defeat against teenaged Italian Tyra Caterina Grant. However, the hosts found solace as four players made it to round two.

Nineteen British players entered the first round, but ten were defeated on Monday, with five more falling on Tuesday. Emma Raducanu and Jack Draper's injury withdrawals put additional pressure on Boulter, Britain's top hope in the women's draw, especially after her recent victory against former champion Elena Rybakina.

Boulter struggled on Court Three, losing 6-4 6-2 to qualifier Grant. Meanwhile, Katie Swan delighted fans with a win against Irina-Camelia Begu. Despite Cameron Norrie's early exit, Arthur Fery and others delivered respectable performances. The nation's tennis capabilities remain under scrutiny amid ongoing struggles.