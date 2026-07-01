Federal Judge Blocks Student Loan Rule Targeting Activist Groups
A federal judge has blocked the Trump administration's attempt to exclude certain groups from the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program. The blocked rule aimed to disqualify employers deemed to have a 'substantial illegal purpose,' affecting immigration rights and transgender healthcare support. The judge cited First Amendment concerns.
A federal judge has intervened in a controversial rule proposed by the Trump administration, which aimed to strip public service workers of federal student loan forgiveness eligibility based on their employers' purposes. The rule threatened groups supporting immigration and transgender rights by deeming them to have a 'substantial illegal purpose.'
U.S. District Judge Myong Joun from Boston ruled that the Department of Education exceeded its authority and engaged in viewpoint discrimination in violation of the First Amendment. This decision came as a win for Democratic-led states, cities, and nonprofits who argued they were unfairly targeted by the rule.
The ruling halts the final rule, originally set to take effect, which critics claim was designed to marginalize organizations disfavored by the Trump administration. The Education Department has yet to comment on this legal setback.
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