Ronald Koeman Resigns as Netherlands Coach Amid World Cup Criticism

Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman resigns following the team's early exit from the World Cup. After facing criticism over the team's performance, Koeman expresses disappointment and hints at retiring from coaching to focus on personal matters. His resignation comes amid a disappointing World Cup campaign.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Netherlands Coach Ronald Koeman Announced His Resignation After The Dutch Were Eliminated From The World Cup By Morocco In The First Knockout Round In Mexico On Monday Last Night | Updated: 01-07-2026 03:19 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 03:19 IST
Ronald Koeman Resigns as Netherlands Coach Amid World Cup Criticism
Ronald Koeman

In a surprising turn of events, Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman announced his resignation after the team's World Cup exit at the hands of Morocco. Following the disappointing defeat in Mexico, Koeman took to Instagram to confirm his decision to step down from his role as head coach.

The early exit from the tournament has sparked criticism, with many pointing fingers at Koeman's leadership. Despite initially hesitating to comment on his future, Koeman highlighted the significance of personal health over football, particularly due to his wife's ongoing health challenges.

Nigel de Jong, the Dutch football association's technical director, expressed dissatisfaction with the World Cup campaign, emphasizing the team fell short of their semi-final goal. Koeman's resignation concludes his second tenure with the national team, which was marred by mixed performances against top international teams.

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