Lt Gen Sandeep Jain Assumes Charge as Vice Chief of Army Staff

Lieutenant General Sandeep Jain has taken over as the Vice Chief of the Army Staff (VCOAS), bringing nearly four decades of operational, command and leadership experience across conventional warfare, counter-insurgency operations and United Nations peacekeeping missions.

Veteran infantry officer takes over as Army's second-in-command

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Lieutenant General Jain was commissioned into the MAHAR Regiment in June 1988. During his distinguished military career, he has held several important command and staff appointments across a wide range of operational environments.

Before assuming his new role, he served as the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) of the Southern Command, where he oversaw operational preparedness and strategic planning for one of the Indian Army's major formations.

Extensive operational and UN peacekeeping experience

Lieutenant General Jain has commanded an Infantry Battalion in semi-desert terrain and during the United Nations Mission in South Sudan. His leadership assignments also include commanding an Infantry Brigade in a Strike Corps, a Counter Insurgency Force, a Pivot Corps and later a Corps in the Northern Command.

His operational experience spans Operation Pawan, multiple deployments in high-altitude regions, counter-insurgency operations along the Line of Control and in the North East, as well as serving as a Military Observer with the United Nations Mission in Ethiopia. He also commanded a sector under the United Nations Mission in South Sudan, strengthening his international peacekeeping credentials.

Distinguished career recognised with national honours

Beyond field command, Lieutenant General Jain served as Chief of Staff at Headquarters Southern Command, where he played a significant role in capability development, force restructuring and enhancing operational readiness. His broad experience has provided him with expertise in conventional military operations, force preparedness and complex security challenges across varied terrains.

A graduate of the Higher Command Course at the Army War College and the National Defence Course in Kenya, Lieutenant General Jain has been honoured with the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM) and the Sena Medal (SM) in recognition of his distinguished service to the nation.