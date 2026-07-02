Chikunga Calls for Stronger Business Partnerships to Empower Youth

Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Sindisiwe Chikunga has called on businesses to deepen partnerships with government to create more opportunities for young people, empower women and strengthen food security across South Africa.

Speaking at the launch of the KFC Africa Impact Report in Johannesburg, Chikunga said collaboration between the public and private sectors is essential to expanding employment, supporting entrepreneurship and building a more inclusive economy. The event, held under the theme "Private Sector as a Partner in Youth Economic Inclusion and Food Security," highlighted KFC Africa's initiatives in job creation, enterprise development and community support.

KFC report highlights jobs, entrepreneurship and food security

The report outlines three key areas of impact. The first focuses on creating employment and providing skills development opportunities within the quick-service restaurant industry. The second highlights KFC's franchise model, which supports the growth of Black-owned businesses and promotes economic empowerment through entrepreneurship.

The third pillar, Add Hope, showcases the company's feeding programme, which has provided more than 180 million meals to children since 2009, helping improve school nutrition and support vulnerable households.

Chikunga praised KFC Africa's participation in the Youth Employment Service (YES) initiative, a public-private partnership that has enabled more than 200,000 young South Africans to gain 12 months of work experience and transition from unemployment into formal employment.

Focus on agriculture, entrepreneurship and digital opportunities

The minister encouraged businesses in the food, agriculture, hospitality and distribution sectors to expand skills development programmes and create stronger pathways for young people to become business owners and active participants in supply chains.

She stressed that youth economic inclusion should provide long-term opportunities for ownership and financial independence rather than only temporary employment. Chikunga also called for greater support for emerging Black farmers, especially women and persons with disabilities, through improved access to finance, technical assistance, markets and commercial supply chains.

Highlighting the opportunities created by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), she urged companies to help young entrepreneurs expand into regional and international markets while investing more in franchise development and youth-owned enterprises.

The minister also emphasised the growing importance of the digital economy, saying improved internet access and greater digital inclusion would enable young South Africans to participate more effectively in modern industries and unlock new business opportunities.