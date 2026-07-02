SARS Rolls Out New Digital Tools for 2026 Tax Filing Season

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) has introduced a range of new digital services for the 2026 tax filing season, making it easier and faster for taxpayers to meet their obligations while expanding its auto assessment programme.

SARS said that by 1 July 2026, more than 1.9 million taxpayers had already been auto-assessed, with approximately R8 billion in tax refunds paid within 72 hours. The revenue service expects more than six million taxpayers to receive auto assessments this year by using information supplied by employers, banks, medical schemes, retirement funds and other third-party institutions. This allows tax returns to be pre-populated, reducing the amount of information taxpayers need to complete themselves. Taxpayers selected for auto assessment between 1 and 12 July have been advised not to visit SARS service centres immediately. Instead, they should wait for official communication and review their assessments through eFiling, the SARS MobiApp or other authorised digital platforms.

New technology simplifies filing and boosts security

To improve the filing experience, SARS has introduced several digital enhancements designed to reduce paperwork, shorten processing times and strengthen online security. The new features include more accurate auto assessments, expanded self-service options through eFiling, the SARS MobiApp and the SARS Online Query System, as well as stronger account protection through biometric verification, two-factor authentication and device-level security controls.

Taxpayers can also receive assistance from the Lwazi AI virtual assistant, upload supporting documents through WhatsApp, and receive Notices of Assessment and Statements of Account via WhatsApp and other approved digital channels.

According to SARS, these improvements create a more seamless end-to-end filing process while reducing administrative burdens and improving taxpayer satisfaction.

SARS urges taxpayers to stay alert against scams

SARS Commissioner Dr Johnstone Makhubu said the latest improvements are part of the organisation's broader effort to build a modern, technology-driven tax administration system that makes compliance easier for honest taxpayers. He said the goal is to reduce the time taxpayers spend on administration while giving them greater confidence in SARS' digital services.

Despite stronger security measures, Makhubu urged taxpayers to remain vigilant against fraudsters. He warned people not to trust anyone promising guaranteed tax refunds or requesting confidential personal information without proper verification, stressing that protecting taxpayer information is a shared responsibility between SARS and the public.