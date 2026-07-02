EU Seeks Strong Successor as Bosnia Peace Envoy Amid U.S. Tensions

The EU is actively searching for a new peace envoy for Bosnia and Herzegovina after the resignation of German diplomat Christian Schmidt. The role, critical for stability, faces international disagreements on succession. The U.S. favors a weaker mandate, while EU aims for a European representative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Eu Is Determined To Find A Strong Candidate For The Post Of International Peace Envoy For Bosnia And Herzegovina | Updated: 02-07-2026 18:53 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 18:53 IST
EU Seeks Strong Successor as Bosnia Peace Envoy Amid U.S. Tensions
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The European Union is determined to appoint a strong candidate for the role of international peace envoy for Bosnia and Herzegovina, EU foreign chief Kaja Kallas announced. This comes after the resignation of German diplomat Christian Schmidt in May, who cited U.S. pressure. Recent efforts to reach a consensus on a successor failed, leaving the post vacant.

The position, crucial for maintaining stability in Bosnia and Herzegovina, has been held by a European with a U.S. deputy since the 1990s. However, the U.S. has expressed interest in a candidate with a more limited mandate, backing Italian diplomat Antonio Zanardi Landi. In contrast, most European nations support French diplomat Rene Troccaz. The U.S. has suggested reconsidering its role in Bosnia unless its candidate is selected.

Amid these disagreements, Louis Crishock, Schmidt's former deputy, has been appointed as the acting high representative until a new envoy is named by July 14. Bosnia's EU accession progress remains stalled due to political blockades, and the country risks losing significant EU funding unless necessary reforms proceed swiftly.

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