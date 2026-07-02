Crackdown on Cameroon's False Flags: EU's Maritime Mission Tightens Grip on Russian Oil Transport

Europe is stepping up its efforts to combat tankers that are reportedly using Cameroon's flag registry unlawfully to shuttle Russian oil, intensifying scrutiny and even boarding vessels at sea. In a move to curb these activities, Cameroon has dropped 39 such vessels from its registry, officials and documents reveal.

Amidst these developments, on June 8, the European Union expanded the scope of Operation IRINI, a Mediterranean naval mission. This mission can now board, detain, and inspect ships suspected of being part of Russia's elusive 'shadow fleet'. This initiative comes as a response to Russia's strategic deployment of older tankers lacking standard Western insurance and safety certification under various national flags to shield their true identities and cargo.

Cameroon continues to work with international bodies to clean up its registry, while the EU plans a sanctions expansion targeting more of Russia's shadow fleet by mid-July. This initiative aims to not only enhance maritime safety but also obstruct any financial resources fueling ongoing conflicts.