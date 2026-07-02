Tesla's Surging European Demand Boosts Q2 Deliveries Beyond Expectations

Tesla exceeded Wall Street expectations for Q2 deliveries, driven by a demand rebound in Europe. The company delivered 480,126 vehicles, outperforming analyst predictions. While competition in China intensifies, Tesla shifts focus to AI and autonomous driving, fueling future growth beyond mere vehicle sale figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tesla Beat Wall Street Expectations For Secondquarter Deliveries On Thursday | Updated: 02-07-2026 18:35 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 18:35 IST
Tesla's Surging European Demand Boosts Q2 Deliveries Beyond Expectations
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Tesla outperformed Wall Street's second-quarter delivery expectations on Thursday, courtesy of a resurgent European market. The company delivered 480,126 vehicles in the April-June period, marking a 25% rise compared to the previous year, according to data from Visible Alpha.

Analysts had predicted 402,776 deliveries, with particular improvement noted across Europe following last year's demand slump due to brand damage from CEO Elon Musk's political ventures. Demand in the U.S. shows stabilization signs, influenced by the lapse of the federal EV tax credit offset.

With China-made EV sales also climbing, Tesla's focus is increasingly set on AI, autonomous driving, and robotics. Musk eyes rapid expansion of Tesla's robotaxi service, first introduced in Austin this June, while Wall Street aligns its attention more towards these futuristic ambitions as they play pivotal roles in Tesla's valuation.

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