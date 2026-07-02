Tesla's Surging European Demand Boosts Q2 Deliveries Beyond Expectations

Tesla outperformed Wall Street's second-quarter delivery expectations on Thursday, courtesy of a resurgent European market. The company delivered 480,126 vehicles in the April-June period, marking a 25% rise compared to the previous year, according to data from Visible Alpha.

Analysts had predicted 402,776 deliveries, with particular improvement noted across Europe following last year's demand slump due to brand damage from CEO Elon Musk's political ventures. Demand in the U.S. shows stabilization signs, influenced by the lapse of the federal EV tax credit offset.

With China-made EV sales also climbing, Tesla's focus is increasingly set on AI, autonomous driving, and robotics. Musk eyes rapid expansion of Tesla's robotaxi service, first introduced in Austin this June, while Wall Street aligns its attention more towards these futuristic ambitions as they play pivotal roles in Tesla's valuation.