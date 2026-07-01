Venezuela's Oil Exports Impacted by Earthquakes
Venezuela experienced a decline in its oil exports to 1.2 million bpd in June from 1.24 million bpd in May due to earthquakes causing delays at PDVSA terminals. Exports to the US increased to 630,000 bpd, while shipments to India dropped to 277,000 bpd.
Venezuela's oil exports saw a slight decline to 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) in June, down from 1.24 million bpd the previous month. This decrease was attributed to minor delays at state-operated PDVSA terminals following two deadly earthquakes, according to tanker monitoring data and company documents.
Despite the overall drop, shipments to the United States increased to 630,000 bpd, while exports to India fell to 277,000 bpd. Chevron notably boosted its Venezuelan crude exports to approximately 293,000 bpd.
Additionally, trading firms such as Vitol and Trafigura collectively exported around 775,000 bpd, illustrating the dynamic adjustments within the global oil trade in response to logistical challenges.
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