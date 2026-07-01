Venezuela's Oil Exports Impacted by Earthquakes

Venezuela experienced a decline in its oil exports to 1.2 million bpd in June from 1.24 million bpd in May due to earthquakes causing delays at PDVSA terminals. Exports to the US increased to 630,000 bpd, while shipments to India dropped to 277,000 bpd.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Venezuelas Oil Exports Fell Slightly To Million Barrels Per Day Bpd Last Month From Million Bpd In May As Two Deadly Earthquakes Caused Minor Delays At Terminals Operated By Staterun Energy Company Pdvsa | Updated: 01-07-2026 19:39 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 19:39 IST
Venezuela's Oil Exports Impacted by Earthquakes
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Venezuela's oil exports saw a slight decline to 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) in June, down from 1.24 million bpd the previous month. This decrease was attributed to minor delays at state-operated PDVSA terminals following two deadly earthquakes, according to tanker monitoring data and company documents.

Despite the overall drop, shipments to the United States increased to 630,000 bpd, while exports to India fell to 277,000 bpd. Chevron notably boosted its Venezuelan crude exports to approximately 293,000 bpd.

Additionally, trading firms such as Vitol and Trafigura collectively exported around 775,000 bpd, illustrating the dynamic adjustments within the global oil trade in response to logistical challenges.

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