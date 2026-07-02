International Efforts and Civilian Heroes in Post-Quake Venezuela

A multinational rescue mission successfully saved Hernan Alberto Gil, a security guard trapped in the Venezuelan shopping center ruins after a devastating earthquake. Civilians, alongside international teams, played a central role in emergency efforts. Venezuela grapples with infrastructure loss and social challenges in the quake's aftermath.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Search And Rescue Teams From El Salvador And Chile On Thursday Rescued A Yearold Security Guard Trapped In The Ruins Of The Mall Where He Worked In The Venezuelan State Of La Guaira | Updated: 02-07-2026 20:18 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 20:18 IST
International Efforts and Civilian Heroes in Post-Quake Venezuela

In a dramatic rescue effort that drew international attention, Hernan Alberto Gil, a 44-year-old security guard, was extracted from the rubble of the Galerias Playa Grande shopping center in La Guaira, Venezuela. Teams from various countries, including Chile, El Salvador, and the United States, worked for 70 hours to save Gil following a pair of devastating earthquakes.

The coordinated rescue highlighted the collaborative approach between military and civilian forces, underscoring the gravity of the disaster which killed over 2,000 people and left thousands missing. Civilians have played a crucial role, from delivering essential supplies to volunteering in rescue operations, often with limited equipment.

Meanwhile, the Venezuelan government faces criticism over handling recovery efforts and reports of security personnel exploiting the chaos. As international rescue teams begin to end their missions, Venezuela continues to recover from the widespread destruction and address the needs of displaced citizens.

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