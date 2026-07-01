Venezuela's Oil Exports: Navigating Earthquake Impacts and Global Trade Shifts

Venezuela's oil exports experienced a slight drop in June due to two earthquakes causing delays at PDVSA terminals. Despite infrastructure resilience, power and fuel supply issues persist. Changes in global trade patterns show increased exports to the US, a decline to India and Europe, and strategic storage shifts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Venezuelas Oil Exports Fell Slightly To Million Barrels Per Day Last Month From Million Bpd In May As Two Deadly Earthquakes Caused Minor Delays At Terminals Operated By Staterun Energy Company Pdvsa | Updated: 01-07-2026 20:25 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 20:25 IST
Venezuela's Oil Exports: Navigating Earthquake Impacts and Global Trade Shifts
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Venezuela's oil exports took a slight hit in June, dipping to 1.2 million barrels per day from May's 1.24 million, amid minor delays due to two fatal earthquakes. The nation's energy infrastructure, run by PDVSA, largely withstood the tremors that left nearly 2,000 dead and countless structures damaged, according to official reports.

Despite minimal disruptions at the major oil terminal of Jose, power supply challenges linger, impacting operations across the country's refining plants, including the El Palito refinery. Oil Minister Paula Henao assured last week that fuel stockpiles and production levels remain sufficient to cater to domestic demand.

Trade dynamics shifted in June with shipments to the United States climbing to approximately 630,000 bpd, while exports to India fell to 277,000 bpd and to Europe plummeted to 99,400 bpd. Increased storage activities in Caribbean terminals were notable, as major players like Chevron, Vitol, and Trafigura adjust their Venezuelan crude handling. PDVSA has yet to comment on these developments.

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