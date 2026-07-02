UNHCR Steps Up Earthquake Response in Venezuela

UNHCR has expanded its emergency response in Venezuela after rapid assessments revealed severe humanitarian and protection needs following last week's devastating earthquakes. The worst damage has been reported in La Guaira, where food shortages have become widespread, essential services have broken down, and communication networks remain heavily disrupted. Aid workers also reported growing tensions within affected communities as access to humanitarian assistance remains limited.

Initial assessments carried out by UNHCR between 26 and 27 June across La Guaira, the Capital District, Miranda, Aragua, and Carabobo painted a worrying picture. Around 75% of respondents said people in their communities had suffered injuries, while 56% reported fatalities. Older people and individuals with disabilities are facing greater challenges because of reduced mobility and limited access to information, making it harder for them to seek assistance and stay informed during the emergency.

Families displaced as protection concerns increase

The earthquakes have forced many families from their homes, leaving half of those surveyed staying with relatives or neighbours, while 39% are living on streets or in public spaces. Others have taken shelter in churches, schools, or temporary facilities that lack privacy, sanitation, and basic safety standards. The assessment also found that 17% of respondents reported the presence of unaccompanied or separated children in their communities, raising urgent child protection concerns. In response, the UNHCR-led Protection Cluster has launched a campaign focused on identifying separated children, reuniting families, raising awareness, and ensuring children receive appropriate care and protection.

Relief efforts expand as funding appeal grows

UNHCR is working with local authorities to improve the registration of affected people, identify urgent needs, and connect survivors with essential services. Emergency relief supplies are being transported from the agency's warehouse in Táchira to La Guaira, while preparations are underway to mobilise more than 20 tonnes of additional aid from UNHCR's global stockpile in Panama. Partner organisation CARITAS has also established a donation collection and storage centre using UNHCR tents to support relief distributions. As of 29 June, Venezuelan authorities reported 1,719 deaths, at least 5,034 injuries, and 15,866 people affected. The disaster also destroyed 189 structures and damaged or partially collapsed another 666 buildings. UNHCR estimates it will require US$14.85 million to provide protection services, emergency shelter, and relief supplies for 30,000 earthquake survivors over the next six months.