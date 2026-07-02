EU Raises Alarm Over China's New Ethnic Unity Law
The European Union has expressed concern over China's new ethnic unity law, which could be used against individuals and groups outside China's borders. The legislation aims to create a unified national identity but may restrict cultural, linguistic, and religious rights, raising issues of transnational repression.
The European Union has voiced apprehension regarding China's newly enacted ethnic unity law, which could extend Beijing's legal reach beyond its borders. This controversial legislation, in effect since Wednesday, aims to enforce a unified national identity among China's 55 ethnic minority groups, including Tibetans and Uyghurs, who have historically protested Chinese rule.
This law, now effective, asserts that individuals and groups outside China can be held legally liable for disrupting ethnic unity or inciting separatism. An EU spokesperson highlighted fears that the law might further restrict the cultural, linguistic, and religious rights of these minorities, urging adherence to international human rights standards.
Despite EU warnings against potential transnational repression, a Chinese official stated the right to pursue individuals abroad aligns with global norms and is necessary. The law's implications have also raised concerns in Taiwan, where officials pledged to resist what they see as China's malicious use of legal coercion.
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