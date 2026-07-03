Hungary Tightens Grip on Polluting Industries with New Authority

Hungary is establishing a new authority to oversee and sanction polluting industries as part of a regulatory overhaul targeting the EV battery sector. Zsolt Tarkanyi, a lawmaker from the ruling Tisza party, announced plans to change pollution fines to a turnover-based system for stronger deterrence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hungary Will Create A New Top Authority To Monitor And Sanction Polluting Industries | Updated: 03-07-2026 11:13 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 11:13 IST
Hungary Tightens Grip on Polluting Industries with New Authority
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Hungary is set to establish a new authority focused on monitoring and sanctioning industries that contribute to pollution. This initiative is part of an effort to tighten regulations surrounding the burgeoning EV battery sector, which saw significant growth during the leadership of Viktor Orban.

Zsolt Tarkanyi, a lawmaker from the ruling Tisza party, revealed plans for this regulatory overhaul. Central to these plans is the introduction of reforms that would recalibrate pollution fines, moving them to a turnover-based model rather than sticking to the current fixed amounts.

The proposed changes aim to provide a stronger deterrent to polluting industries, indicating a shift in Hungary's approach to environmental regulation. The announcement was made in a Facebook post by Tarkanyi late Thursday night.

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