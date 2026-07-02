Hungary's New School-Start Benefit Program

Hungary is set to launch a means-tested school-start benefit program, costing 40 billion forints annually. Announced by Prime Minister Peter Magyar in a Facebook video, this initiative aims to support families as the new school year begins, enhancing educational access.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hungary Will Launch A Meanstested Schoolstart Benefit Program At A Total Cost Of Billion Forints Million Per Year | Updated: 02-07-2026 15:04 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 15:04 IST
Hungary's New School-Start Benefit Program
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Hungary is preparing to introduce a means-tested school-start benefit program, with an annual budget of 40 billion forints, announced Prime Minister Peter Magyar in a Facebook video broadcast on Thursday.

This initiative aims to aid families in managing the costs associated with the beginning of the school year.

The government intends to enhance educational access through this financial support, benefiting children across the nation.

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