Mystery in Monaco: Ukrainian Woman at Center of Bomb Attack Investigation

A bomb attack in Monaco left Ukrainian businessman Vadym Yermolaiev seriously injured. Authorities identified a Ukrainian woman, living in Germany, as the suspect disguised as a man. Complexity of the device hints at possible accomplices, while two arrested men have been released without charge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Suspect Being Hunted After A Bomb Attack In Monaco This Week | Updated: 03-07-2026 15:28 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 15:28 IST
Mystery in Monaco: Ukrainian Woman at Center of Bomb Attack Investigation
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A bomb attack in Monaco targeting Ukrainian-born businessman Vadym Yermolaiev has sent shockwaves through the principality. The suspect, a Ukrainian woman who had been living in Germany, allegedly disguised herself as a man to carry out the attack, according to Monaco deputy prosecutor Morgan Raymond.

The intricacy of the explosive device has prompted investigators to consider the involvement of accomplices or those who may have orchestrated the attack. Authorities are now focusing on unraveling the network behind this audacious crime.

Two men who were initially arrested in connection with the attack have been freed due to insufficient evidence of their involvement. The investigation continues as law enforcement officials canvas for new leads and insights into this complex case.

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