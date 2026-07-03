Kyiv in Mourning: Deadliest Strike of the Year

Rescuers Sifted Through Rubble In A Search For Survivors In Kyiv On Friday As The Ukrainian Capital Observed A Day Of Mourning

Rescue operations continued in Kyiv on Friday as the city mourned the loss of at least 30 lives after a devastating Russian missile and drone attack. The assault, the deadliest on the Ukrainian capital this year, also left 92 people wounded, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

As rescue teams sifted through rubble, flags were lowered to half-mast across the city. Forensic experts worked diligently to identify remains, while the family of a hospitalized 10-year-old boy and a missing 15-year-old girl remained unaccounted for. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy assured the public that efforts would persist to locate 10 missing individuals at three separate sites.

The strikes, which also targeted northern regions like Sumy, follow Ukraine's renewed offensive against Russian advances. President Zelenskiy remarked on Russia's increasing reliance on ballistic missile warfare, emphasizing the ongoing challenge of a conflict now in its fifth year. Meanwhile, the broader international community watches as the unfolding crisis continues to escalate.