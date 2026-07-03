Moscow's Call for Drone Operators: Guarding the Skies

Russia's largest recruitment platform, HeadHunter, has posted a compelling advertisement for drone operators to bolster Moscow's air security. The call is aimed at forming a volunteer group known as the Combat Army Reserve Force, charged with employing advanced tech solutions and surveillance systems to ensure the capital's safety.

The position promises interaction with high-tech equipment geared toward urban protection, encompassing tasks like pre-flight planning, drone operation, reconnaissance missions, and data collection flights both day and night.

Applicants need only possess basic technical acumen and a keen interest in advancing within the field. Although the starting salary is 150,000 roubles per month—less than Moscow's average—the role offers performance-based pay increases. The job posting was refreshed on July 1, amid escalating drone attack threats from Ukraine.