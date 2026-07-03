Moscow's Call for Drone Operators: Guarding the Skies

Russia's largest job portal, HeadHunter, is recruiting drone operators for a volunteer unit to enhance Moscow's aerial security with modern tech. No prior experience is needed, but minimum technical skills are required. The pay starts at 150,000 roubles, which is lower than Moscow's average salary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Russias Biggest Jobs Website | Updated: 03-07-2026 17:58 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 17:58 IST
Moscow's Call for Drone Operators: Guarding the Skies

Russia's largest recruitment platform, HeadHunter, has posted a compelling advertisement for drone operators to bolster Moscow's air security. The call is aimed at forming a volunteer group known as the Combat Army Reserve Force, charged with employing advanced tech solutions and surveillance systems to ensure the capital's safety.

The position promises interaction with high-tech equipment geared toward urban protection, encompassing tasks like pre-flight planning, drone operation, reconnaissance missions, and data collection flights both day and night.

Applicants need only possess basic technical acumen and a keen interest in advancing within the field. Although the starting salary is 150,000 roubles per month—less than Moscow's average—the role offers performance-based pay increases. The job posting was refreshed on July 1, amid escalating drone attack threats from Ukraine.

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