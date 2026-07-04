Escalating Tensions: Tuareg-Led Group Strikes Again in Northern Mali

A Tuaregled Insurgent Group Said On Saturday It Had Attacked A Town In Northern Mali Where Government Troops And Russian Paramilitary Forces Are Based

A Tuareg-led insurgent group announced on Saturday that it had targeted a town in northern Mali, where government troops and Russian paramilitary forces are stationed, marking another escalation in regional tensions.

Residents in two other localities in northern and central Mali reported hearing gunfire and explosions, further indicating instability in the region. The assault represents a new threat to the military-led government in the landlocked Sahel country, following a series of high-profile attacks in April.

Mohamed Elmaouloud Ramadane, spokesperson for the Azawad Liberation Front (FLA), informed Reuters that fighters from the group attacked the town of Anefis in the northeastern Kidal region early Saturday morning. Government and Russian troops have been deployed in Anefis since April when the FLA and a regional al Qaeda affiliate seized control of Kidal town.