Trump and Zelenskiy: Pushing for Peace at NATO Summit

Us President Donald Trump Will Meet With Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy While In Turkey This Week For The Nato Summit To Make A Renewed Push To End The War In Ukraine

In a decisive move, U.S. President Donald Trump will engage in talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the NATO summit in Turkey this week, focusing on efforts to cease the ongoing war in Ukraine. This announcement was made by a senior U.S. official on Sunday.

Trump’s schedule at the summit, where he will first meet the host, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, also includes meetings with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa. Discussions with Zelenskiy are slated for Wednesday, set against a backdrop of stalled battlefield progress in Ukraine.

The U.S. President is expected to convey a sense of urgency in ending the hostilities and will call on NATO allies to increase their defense spending, emphasizing the critical nature of collective security efforts.