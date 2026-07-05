Trump Offers to Mediate in Ukraine Conflict

U.S. President Donald Trump spoke with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, offering to help resolve the Ukraine conflict. Trump mentioned the opportunity of aiding during the NATO summit in Turkey. Russia accused Ukraine and its allies of trying to escalate the conflict. Ukraine denied Russia's claim of capturing Kostiantynivka.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Us President Donald Trump | Updated: 05-07-2026 04:16 IST | Created: 05-07-2026 04:16 IST
Trump Offers to Mediate in Ukraine Conflict
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U.S. President Donald Trump engaged in a 90-minute phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, where he offered to mediate a resolution to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov announced early Sunday.

According to Ushakov, Trump brought up the possibility of assisting during his upcoming participation at the NATO summit in Turkey. The American president reiterated his commitment to pursuing a prompt end to hostilities and finding solutions to the crisis, Ushakov stated. Highlighting Russia's preference for a political-diplomatic resolution, Ushakov criticized Kyiv and its European allies for allegedly aiming to prolong and escalate the conflict. This remark was in reference to Ukraine's long-distance strikes on Russian targets, particularly in the oil sector.

Trump reportedly indicated that U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner would continue efforts to broker a settlement and prepare for another visit to Moscow. Meanwhile, Ushakov claimed Russian forces were making advances in the conflict, citing the capture of Kostiantynivka in eastern Ukraine. However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and the General Staff refuted the claim, asserting Kyiv still retains control over the city.

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