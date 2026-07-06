Labour Ministry Resolves Worker Claims Through Swift Interventions

The Ministry of Labour and Employment has highlighted a series of successful interventions by the Chief Labour Commissioner (Central) [CLC(C)] that delivered financial relief to workers, strengthened awareness of labour laws and encouraged better compliance among employers. Recent actions in Jabalpur, Bhubaneswar, Raipur and Kanpur reflect the government's focus on protecting workers' rights while promoting healthy industrial relations through dialogue and timely dispute resolution.

Awareness drive explains new social security provisions

The Office of the Deputy Chief Labour Commissioner (Central) in Jabalpur organised an awareness programme on the Code on Social Security, 2020, bringing together management representatives, human resource professionals and employees from establishments falling under the Central sphere.

The session explained the wider scope of the Social Security Code, particularly its applicability to multi-state establishments that now fall under the Central Government's jurisdiction. Officials also highlighted important workplace protections for women, including maternity benefits, improved safety measures and mandatory crèche facilities or related allowances provided under the Central Rules.

Participants interacted with labour officials during an extended question-and-answer session that addressed practical issues relating to statutory compliance and workplace responsibilities, encouraging better understanding of labour laws among both employers and employees.

Conciliation helps workers recover pending dues

In Bhubaneswar, the Deputy Chief Labour Commissioner (Central) successfully settled a prolonged dispute involving contractual workers engaged by Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL). Following sustained conciliation efforts between the parties, dues worth ₹51.27 lakh were released to 81 workers.

The payment covered pending wages, leave with wages and bonus-related claims, ensuring that workers received benefits legally due to them while resolving the matter through mutual agreement instead of prolonged litigation.

A similar intervention in Raipur helped seven former contract workers employed at Baikunth Cement Works receive gratuity payments that had remained pending. Labour authorities facilitated discussions between the contractors and the principal employer, resulting in the disbursement of ₹3.31 lakh to the eligible workers.

These cases demonstrate how statutory conciliation continues to provide a practical mechanism for resolving labour disputes while safeguarding workers' entitlements.

Human-centred approach brings relief in Kanpur

The Office of the Regional Labour Commissioner (Central) in Kanpur handled a particularly sensitive industrial dispute involving a critically ill and bedridden worker. After conciliation proceedings concluded successfully, the worker received a full and final settlement of ₹20.32 lakh.

Recognising the employee's medical condition, labour officials personally delivered the settlement amount to his residence instead of requiring him to complete additional administrative formalities. The intervention reflected a compassionate approach that placed the worker's circumstances at the centre of the resolution process.

The Ministry said these initiatives underline the continuing role of the Chief Labour Commissioner (Central) in promoting industrial harmony through awareness campaigns, grievance redressal and statutory conciliation. By encouraging voluntary compliance with labour laws and ensuring timely relief for workers, the organisation continues to support the implementation of the Labour Codes while balancing the interests of both employees and employers.