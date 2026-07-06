Consumer Affairs Eases Weighbridge Verification Rules for Businesses

The Department of Consumer Affairs has simplified the verification process for high-capacity weighing instruments by amending the Legal Metrology (General) Rules, 2011. The move is expected to reduce compliance costs, shorten verification time and make operations easier for industries, warehouses and logistics operators without compromising the accuracy of commercial measurements.

New rule cuts standard weight requirement

The amendment introduces a scientific, repeatability-based verification method for weighing instruments with a maximum capacity of one tonne or more. Earlier, verification required standard weights equal to at least one tonne or 50 per cent of the instrument's maximum capacity, whichever was higher, before constant loads could be used. Transporting and handling such large quantities of standard weights often created logistical challenges and increased operational expenses for businesses and weighbridge operators.

Under the revised rules, this requirement has been significantly reduced. Once a weighing instrument successfully passes the repeatability test, only one-fifth, or 20 per cent, of its maximum capacity needs to be covered by standard weights before constant loads can be used for verification. The Department said the revised process continues to maintain the prescribed standards for verification accuracy and reliability.

Reform expected to reduce costs and improve efficiency

The amendment is expected to bring several practical benefits for businesses that depend on large weighing systems. Industries, logistics companies, warehouses and weighbridge owners will face a lower compliance burden because fewer standard weights will need to be transported and handled during verification. This is expected to reduce transportation costs and simplify the overall verification process. The new approach is also likely to shorten the time required for verification, allowing businesses to minimise operational downtime while enabling Legal Metrology authorities to use their resources more efficiently.

According to the Department, the reform supports the government's broader Ease of Doing Business agenda by replacing a resource-intensive requirement with a more practical and science-based system.

Evidence-based reform strengthens legal metrology framework

The Department of Consumer Affairs said the amendment is based on internationally accepted metrological principles. The repeatability test establishes whether a weighing instrument consistently produces stable and reliable measurements, making it possible to verify the equipment accurately with a smaller quantity of standard weights.

Officials said the change reflects the Department's continuing efforts to modernise the Legal Metrology framework through evidence-based regulatory reforms that support trade while maintaining strong consumer protection standards. The amendment is part of a wider programme to simplify compliance requirements, strengthen the verification ecosystem and encourage greater use of technology in Legal Metrology. The Department said these reforms are intended to create a more transparent, efficient and industry-friendly regulatory environment while preserving confidence in commercial transactions.