Ukrainian Drones Strike Deep Into Omsk's Industrial Hub

The Governor Of Russias Omsk Region Said On Monday That The Western Siberian Province Had Come Under Attack From Ukrainian Drones

In a bold move indicative of escalating tensions, Ukrainian drones reportedly targeted Russia's Omsk region, according to the governor. This operation stands as one of the most far-reaching attacks since the conflict began.

Governor Vitaly Khotsenko revealed via Telegram that drones breached Omsk's northern industrial hub, approximately 2,700 kilometers from Ukrainian positions. The area houses strategic assets like the Omsk refinery.

Authorities are assessing the strike's impact, as Ukraine ramps up attacks on Russian refineries, resulting in fuel shortages nationwide.