Ukrainian Drones Strike Deep Into Omsk's Industrial Hub
Ukrainian drones allegedly struck Russia's Omsk region, marking a significant long-range attack. Governor Vitaly Khotsenko reported several drones targeted Omsk's northern industrial area, 2,700 km from Ukrainian-held zones. Emergency services are addressing the aftermath, amid ongoing Ukrainian raids on Russian oil refineries causing fuel shortages.
In a bold move indicative of escalating tensions, Ukrainian drones reportedly targeted Russia's Omsk region, according to the governor. This operation stands as one of the most far-reaching attacks since the conflict began.
Governor Vitaly Khotsenko revealed via Telegram that drones breached Omsk's northern industrial hub, approximately 2,700 kilometers from Ukrainian positions. The area houses strategic assets like the Omsk refinery.
Authorities are assessing the strike's impact, as Ukraine ramps up attacks on Russian refineries, resulting in fuel shortages nationwide.