An Austrian Court On Monday Convicted A Former Syrian Intelligence Chief In The City Of Raqqa Of Offences Including Torture And Sexual Assault Over The Mistreatment Of Opponents Of Thenleader Bashar Alassad More Than A Decade Ago The Court In Vienna Sentenced The Primary Defendant

An Austrian court on Monday delivered a landmark conviction, sentencing former Syrian intelligence chief Khaled al-H to eight years in prison. This case, heard in Vienna, sheds light on offences that took place more than a decade ago in Raqqa, Syria.

The charges against al-H were extremely grave, encompassing acts of torture and sexual assault against opponents of then-leader Bashar al-Assad. More than a dozen victims courageously stepped forward to give testimonies, recounting their horrific experiences of being beaten, electrocuted, and subjected to extreme temperature changes.

Khaled al-H's role as head of the General Intelligence Directorate in Raqqa from 2011 to 2013 was pivotal to the abuses reported. This conviction marks a significant moment in holding individuals accountable for human rights violations committed during the Syrian conflict.