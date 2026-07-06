Historic Conviction: Austrian Court Jails Ex-Syrian Intelligence Chief for Torture
An Austrian court has convicted former Syrian intelligence chief Khaled al-H of serious offences, including torture and sexual assault, committed during his tenure in Raqqa. The court sentenced him to eight years in prison following testimonies from victims who described severe mistreatment under his authority.
An Austrian court on Monday delivered a landmark conviction, sentencing former Syrian intelligence chief Khaled al-H to eight years in prison. This case, heard in Vienna, sheds light on offences that took place more than a decade ago in Raqqa, Syria.
The charges against al-H were extremely grave, encompassing acts of torture and sexual assault against opponents of then-leader Bashar al-Assad. More than a dozen victims courageously stepped forward to give testimonies, recounting their horrific experiences of being beaten, electrocuted, and subjected to extreme temperature changes.
Khaled al-H's role as head of the General Intelligence Directorate in Raqqa from 2011 to 2013 was pivotal to the abuses reported. This conviction marks a significant moment in holding individuals accountable for human rights violations committed during the Syrian conflict.