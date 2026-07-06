Significant Progress on Multilateral Defence Mechanism
Britain, the Netherlands, Finland, and Poland are advancing on the Multilateral Defence Mechanism (MDM) with plans to establish it by 2027. This initiative is among several focused on increasing private investment in national rearmament, as stated in a joint announcement on Monday.
Britain, the Netherlands, Finland, and Poland announced on Monday that they are making 'significant progress' towards establishing the Multilateral Defence Mechanism (MDM) by 2027.
The MDM is a new collaborative effort among nations to channel more private investment into military rearmament.
This initiative is one of several competing plans designed to bolster defense funding and capabilities.
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