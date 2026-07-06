Abelardo De La Espriella Unveils Defense Minister Amidst Security Crackdown

Colombian President-elect Abelardo De La Espriella appointed retired Major General Jorge Eduardo Mora as his defense minister. Mora's role includes implementing a stronger military approach against illegal armed groups and criminals, ending peace talks with insurgent groups, and combating drug trafficking, illegal mining, and extortion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombian Presidentelect Abelardo De La Espriella On Monday Said Retired Major General Jorge Eduardo Mora Will Serve As Defense Minister In His Administration | Updated: 06-07-2026 20:47 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 20:47 IST
Abelardo De La Espriella Unveils Defense Minister Amidst Security Crackdown

Colombian President-elect Abelardo De La Espriella has announced his selection of retired Major General Jorge Eduardo Mora as the nation's new defense minister. The announcement came on Monday as De La Espriella prepares for his upcoming administration, with a focus on security and combating crime.

Mora is expected to lead a vigorous military campaign against illegal armed groups and criminal organizations, aligning with De La Espriella's commitment to intensify efforts against such threats. This move marks a significant shift from the peace talks held under outgoing President Gustavo Petro.

Moreover, Mora will be tasked with overseeing the police forces in their fight against pervasive issues such as drug trafficking, illegal mining, and extortion, aiming to restore stability and security in vulnerable regions of Colombia.

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