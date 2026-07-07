Russia Set to Rejoin Olympic Family: Athletes' Comeback on Horizon

The International Olympic Committees Decision To Lift The Suspension Of The Russian Olympic Committee Should Clear The Way For Russian Athletes To Make A Full Return To The International Sporting Stage

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has decided to lift the ban on the Russian Olympic Committee, allowing Russian athletes to re-enter international sports competitions. This significant development was confirmed by Russia's Sports Minister, Mikhail Degtyarev, on Tuesday.

Degtyarev stated that the decision marks Russia's reentry into the Olympic family, opening the door for global sports federations to reinstate all Russian athletes who were previously sidelined. This move is expected to rejuvenate Russia's presence in the international sports arena.

With this reinstatement, Russian athletes, who have been absent from major competitions due to the suspension, look forward to participating in upcoming global events and reaffirming their place in the competitive sports world.