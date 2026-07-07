IOC Lifts Ban on Russian Olympic Committee for LA 2028

The International Olympic Committee Provisionally Lifted Its Ban On The Russian Olympic Committee On Tuesday

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has provisionally lifted its ban on the Russian Olympic Committee, signaling a potential return to the global sports arena for Russian athletes in events such as the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

In an official statement, the IOC's executive board confirmed the provisional removal of the suspension that has been effective since 2023. However, the discussion on Russia's ability to display its national emblems—flag, colors, and anthem—at Olympic Games remains pending.

Notably, Russian athletes have been competing as neutrals in recent events, including the 2024 Paris Olympics and the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Games. The latest IOC decision could mark a significant shift in their participation status for future competitions.