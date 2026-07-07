Siberian Oil Threat: Ukrainian Drones Halt Russia's Largest Refinery

Russia's largest oil refinery, located in Omsk, Siberia, has ceased operations after being struck by a Ukrainian drone, industry insiders revealed on Tuesday.

Monday's attack, one of Ukraine’s longest-range attacks in the ongoing five-year conflict, has the potential to deepen existing fuel shortages across the nation.

Gazprom Neft, the refinery’s owner, has remained silent, while Russian representatives confirm damage assessments and repair operations are underway.