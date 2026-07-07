Operation Shanela Nets Over 23,000 Suspects Across South Africa

More than 23,000 suspects were arrested across South Africa during the latest phase of Operation Shanela, as the South African Police Service (SAPS) intensified its nationwide campaign against violent crime, illegal immigration and other criminal activities. The operations, carried out between 29 June and 5 July, targeted a wide range of offences while police also maintained a heightened presence during ongoing anti-illegal immigration protests. SAPS said the coordinated operations reflect its continued efforts to strengthen public safety and enforce the law across all provinces.

Thousands arrested for serious crimes and immigration offences

During the week-long operation, police arrested 23,011 suspects for various offences. Detectives also tracked down 2,391 wanted suspects linked to serious crimes such as murder, attempted murder, rape, carjacking, house and business robberies, illegal firearm possession and drug-related offences. Among those arrested were 127 suspects for murder, 179 for rape and 143 for attempted murder, highlighting the focus on tackling violent crime.

Police also intensified action against illegal immigration, arresting 6,807 illegal migrants for contravening the Immigration Act. SAPS said these operations were conducted alongside other law enforcement agencies as part of a broader effort to address immigration-related offences.

Police remain on alert during immigration protests

SAPS confirmed that officers remain on high alert to protect communities and property during anti-illegal immigration protests taking place in different parts of the country. While recognising the constitutional right to peaceful protest, the police urged participants to act within the law and avoid violence or intimidation. Members of the public were also advised not to share unverified information on social media, warning that misinformation could increase tensions. The police further appealed to citizens not to take the law into their own hands and encouraged anyone witnessing acts of violence, incitement or damage to property to report incidents immediately to law enforcement authorities.

Crackdown targets drugs, illegal liquor and drunk driving

Operation Shanela also recorded significant results in tackling other forms of crime across the country. Police arrested 282 suspects for dealing in drugs, including 79 arrests in the Eastern Cape. Another 654 suspects were arrested for illegally trading in liquor, with KwaZulu-Natal accounting for 241 of those arrests. Road safety operations also formed part of the campaign, leading to the arrest of 724 suspects for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

SAPS said it will continue expanding Operation Shanela and other crime-fighting initiatives to strengthen law enforcement, maintain public order and improve the safety of communities throughout South Africa.