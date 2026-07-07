Godongwana Calls for Evidence-Based Solutions to Youth Unemployment

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has urged policymakers, researchers and young people to adopt a data-driven approach to tackling South Africa's youth unemployment crisis, saying reliable evidence must guide decisions that create lasting employment opportunities rather than simply highlighting the scale of the problem.

Speaking at the Government Technical Advisory Centre (GTAC) Public Economics Conference in Pretoria, the Minister said the country must move from analysing unemployment statistics to implementing practical, evidence-based solutions that improve outcomes for young people.

Data must guide action, not deepen despair

Addressing the conference under the theme "Counting the Crisis: Data, Evidence and Solutions for Youth Unemployment in South Africa," Godongwana said the country must first acknowledge the seriousness of the unemployment challenge while remembering that every statistic represents real people and families. He referred to Statistics South Africa's Quarterly Labour Force Survey, released in May, which reported an unemployment rate of 60.9% among people aged 15 to 24 and 40.6% for those aged 25 to 34.

The Minister cautioned against allowing these figures to create a sense of hopelessness. Instead, he said data should help policymakers identify which programmes are delivering results, where public resources are being spent effectively, who is benefiting from existing interventions and which initiatives require redesign or expansion. According to Godongwana, measuring success is just as important as measuring the scale of the crisis if South Africa wants to make meaningful progress.

Economic growth and stronger institutions remain essential

Godongwana said reducing youth unemployment also depends on building a faster-growing and more inclusive economy capable of creating sustainable jobs. He stressed that economic growth requires continued reforms, effective implementation of government policies and capable public institutions. Strong public finances, accountability, disciplined spending and high-quality data all play an important role in creating an environment where businesses can invest, and employment can expand. The Minister argued that improving governance and strengthening institutions are essential if South Africa is to address unemployment in a sustainable way.

Young people urged to challenge ideas and shape solutions

Speaking directly to young delegates attending the conference, Godongwana encouraged them to think critically and avoid accepting simple answers to complex challenges. He said South Africa needs young economists, researchers, engineers, public managers, social scientists and data specialists who can combine technical expertise with an understanding of the human impact behind economic decisions.

The Minister urged participants to question existing policies, examine the evidence behind proposed solutions and consider how government, businesses, universities and communities can work together more effectively. He also challenged young people to move beyond identifying problems and become active contributors to solutions that can improve employment opportunities for future generations. The same call, he said, applies to public servants, business leaders and civil society organisations, encouraging all stakeholders to use the conference as an opportunity to develop practical ideas that can help tackle one of South Africa's biggest economic challenges.