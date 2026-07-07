Tragedy in Wayanad: Landslide Sparks Rescue Operations and Political Accusations

Keralam authorities are intensifying rescue efforts following a landslide in Wayanad, resulting in two confirmed deaths and six injuries. Allegations have arisen about man-made negligence contributing to the disaster. Relief measures, including hospital treatments and shelter provisions, are underway with state involvement and NDRF deployments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2026 15:30 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 15:30 IST
Tragedy in Wayanad: Landslide Sparks Rescue Operations and Political Accusations
Wayanad landslide (Phto/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of a tragic landslide in Wayanad, Keralam officials have mobilized rescue operations, with directives from Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala to both Fire Force and local police authorities to expedite efforts. Health Minister K Muraleedharan has confirmed two fatalities as a result of the disaster.

The landslide, which struck a tunnel construction site, has sparked accusations of negligence. Chief Minister VD Satheesan described the event as an 'unfortunate disaster', criticizing contractors for ignoring repeated official warnings. Minister T Siddique has called the incident a 'man-made' catastrophe.

Rescue operations continue with the deployment of 60 NDRF personnel, and numerous injured have been transported to Meppadi WIMS Hospital. Relief camps are accommodating displaced residents, while government officials plan to further investigate the causes and assign accountability.

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