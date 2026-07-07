India's Historic Refinery Marks New Era in Energy and Diplomacy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed India's new refinery in Rajasthan, comparing its scale to iconic global landmarks. Developed by Hindustan Petroleum and the Rajasthan government, the high-capacity complex strengthens India's energy security. Modi emphasized India-Indonesia ties, highlighting shared heritage and strategic initiatives such as direct benefit transfer schemes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2026 22:26 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 22:26 IST
India's Historic Refinery Marks New Era in Energy and Diplomacy
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/Youtube@NarendraModi). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted India's construction prowess during a community event, citing a new refinery in Rajasthan. The immense project uses resources equivalent to building forty Eiffel Towers or five Burj Khalifas, with cabling long enough to encircle the Earth twice. Modi touted India's standing as a top-four global refining power.

Inaugurated on July 4, the Pachpadra refinery is India's first greenfield integrated refinery-cum-petrochemical complex, a joint venture of Hindustan Petroleum and the Rajasthan Government. Built with over Rs 79,450 crore investment, the complex, boasting a Nelson Complexity Index of 17, becomes a cornerstone for India's energy transformation.

Besides enhancing energy security, the refinery is set to drive industrial growth, supporting downstream industries and fostering a regional petrochemical park. Modi also remarked on strong India-Indonesia relations, shared heritage, and transformative Indian government schemes, underlining a future shaped by collaborative maritime ties.

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