India and Rwanda Deepen Defence Partnership at JDCC Meeting

India and Rwanda have agreed to expand defence cooperation across several strategic areas following the second Joint Defence Cooperation Committee (JDCC) meeting held in New Delhi on 6 and 7 July 2026. The discussions focused on strengthening military collaboration through training, joint exercises, medical cooperation and defence industry partnerships, reflecting the growing strategic relationship between the two countries. The meeting also resulted in an implementation plan with clear timelines to ensure that the decisions taken are translated into concrete action.

New areas of military cooperation identified

The JDCC meeting was co-chaired by Amitabh Prasad, Joint Secretary in India's Ministry of Defence, and Brigadier General Louis Kanobayier, Chief for Joint Force Development, Training and Doctrine at the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) Headquarters.

The Indian delegation included officials from the Department of Defence, Department of Defence Production, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Ministry of External Affairs, Armed Forces Medical Services, Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff and the three armed services.

During the discussions, both sides agreed to strengthen cooperation in military training, conduct more military exercises, enhance collaboration in military healthcare and explore new opportunities in defence manufacturing and technology.

Rwanda explores India's defence capabilities

On the sidelines of the JDCC meeting, the Rwandan delegation met Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, where Brigadier General Kanobayier briefed him on new initiatives aimed at expanding bilateral defence cooperation.

The delegation also interacted with representatives of India's defence industry to gain a better understanding of the country's growing indigenous defence manufacturing capabilities and technological advancements. Both countries identified several opportunities for collaboration in the defence industrial sector and agreed to accelerate future cooperation in areas of mutual interest. The Rwandan delegation also visited the Army Hospital (Referral and Research), where members were introduced to India's military medical infrastructure, advanced healthcare facilities and the medical support systems available to the armed forces.

Partnership continues to grow

Defence cooperation between India and Rwanda is based on the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Rwanda in July 2018. The successful conclusion of the second JDCC meeting reinforces the shared commitment of both countries to strengthening institutional cooperation, expanding defence ties and promoting closer engagement across military, industrial and medical sectors. The agreed implementation plan is expected to guide future collaboration and further deepen the strategic partnership between India and Rwanda.